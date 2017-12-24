John Brent Godwin, Sr, passed away peacefully with his family on December 18, 2017. He was born on November 10, 1949, to Hughie Elwood (Tommy) Godwin and Thurlene Faye Lockerman Godwin. He graduated from Dunn High School in 1967 and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1971. After owning and operating Smithfield Wholesale Builders Supply and Godwin Photography, Brent graduated from Campbell University Law School. He practiced family law in Selma and served as Guardian Ad Litem Attorney. He volunteered with Harbor, Inc., as a court advocate for victims of domestic violence. Brent loved music and baseball. He played bass guitar for The Tymes in high school and enjoyed singing tenor for the Selma Baptist Church choir. Brent was a longtime member of the Selma Lions Club. He was preceded in death by both parents, his son, J. Brent Godwin, Jr., and his ex-wife, L. Denise Bales. Brent is survived by his sister, Mary Sue Barbour, brother, Locke Godwin, daughters, Jessica Godwin Anastes (Rob) and Melissa Godwin House (Chris), and four grandchildren, Eli (8), Graham (6), Marshall (3) and Jean Marie (2).Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 in Selma Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Selma Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday just prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Selma Baptist Church, 1500 North Webb Street, Selma, NC 27576, or, SECU Hospice House, Johnston Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577.Online condolences may be sent to the family atparrishfh.com
Comments