Readers weigh in on school report

I don’t read every online comment on our stories, but I read those on our story about a report showing that Johnston County schools are re-segregating along racial and income lines.
Some confounded me. One commenter, for example, said our lone purpose in writing the story was to push our agenda to use busing to bring racial and socioeconomic diversity to Johnston County schools.
I don’t know where the commenter got that. Time and again in the debate about Smithfield-Selma schools, this newspaper has said that it opposes busing in the name of diversity. For starters, we support the right of parents to choose the schools their children attend. Just as important, busing doesn’t work. It might bring racial and socioeconomic diversity to a school, but it doesn’t close the achievement gap between white and minority students. Neighboring Wake County is proof of that.
Another commenter called on us to retract the story. “This is a slap toward all of us who live in (Johnston County) and love where we live,” the commenter wrote. “If this person lived here instead of just pulling statistics, they would understand.”
I assume by “this person,” the commenter was referring to the reporter who wrote the story. That was Abbie Bennett, who lives in Clayton. If, instead, the commenter was referring to Susan Lassiter, chairwoman of Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools, well, let’s just put it this way: I have been in Johnston County for 32 of my 55 years, and yet I’m a newcomer compared to Mrs. Lassiter, a former member of the Smithfield Town Council.
Other commenters drove home salient points. One, for example, noted that white parents are to blame for the disproportionate numbers of black and Latino students in Smithfield and Selma schools. By that, he meant white parents in Smithfield and Selma are taking their children out of the schools in those communities.
“Yes, it’s racism,” he wrote, “but it’s not racism (on) the part of the school system. It’s racism on the part of the Johnston County citizenry.”
“That’s what this parent group doesn’t seem to get,” the commenter wrote, referring to Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools. “They want to blame the school system for their friends and neighbors being bigots and racists.”
No doubt, parents have been the drivers of racial and socioeconomic disparity in Smithfield-Selma schools. That’s the salient point. But I thought the commenter went too far in calling white parents bigots. Some might be, but I suspect most parents who transfer their children out of Smithfield-Selma schools care more about academic success than their race of their children’s classmates. The commenter’s conclusion also ignores the fact that some black and Latino parents transfer out Smithfield-Selma schools.
Another comment got me to thinking. The writer said, “Race has nothing to do with a child's conduct and whether or not they get suspended.”
I certainly think the first half of that sentence is true, but I wonder about the second half. Is it possible that Johnston County’s mostly white school administrations come down harder on blacks and Latinos than they do whites? I don’t know the answer to that question, but I think it’s a question the schools need to ask themselves.
Finally, in my opinion at least, the best comment came from a young man who said he was a senior at Smithfield-Selma High School.
“Smithfield-Selma High School is all about opportunity,” he wrote. “Students who take advantage of the programs provided at SSS will reach goals never thought of before.”
The commenter was referring specifically to the Spartan Academy, offered from 2 to 5 p.m. daily to students who either need a class to graduate or want extra classes. But more broadly, a larger high school like SSS, because of its enrollment, can generally offer more classes than a smaller school.
And that brings me to a point I have long maintained: To a great degree, high school is what you make of it, and a larger school like SSS affords students great opportunities. Mrs. Lassiter, the CCSS chairwoman, knows this. Her daughter Eleanor made so much of her years at SSS that she was able to earn admission to Duke University.
But people of both sides of the debate must also acknowledge that Smithfield-Selma schools today are not what they were when Mrs. Lassiter’s children were students. That’s the bad news. The good news is that we are, at last, having a debate on how to make Smithfield-Selma schools better.
