Don’t deter workers from moving

1:20 Carolina's Blind Side Pause

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

2:30 Robbery victim recalls ordeal; seeks public's help in finding suspect

2:21 Hillary Clinton Returns To Campaign Trail In North Carolina

0:54 Hillary Clinton talks about HB2 on her return to campaign trail

3:04 Catching up with the Canes Jeff Skinner

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s newest law

0:41 Fire Hydrants Color Changing To Yellow

7:01 Sound check with Ben Folds

0:48 Rep. Rosa Gill (D) makes statement about NCAA sanctions against N.C. and HB2