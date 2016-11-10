Attracting growth is hard, but so is paying for it

0:22 Duke celebrates their victory over UNC Pause

1:36 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:43 Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’, Trump calls media crooks - Election Rewind

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

0:26 Suspicious package closes downtown Raleigh streets

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2 of 2 (Warning: explicit language)