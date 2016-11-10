Your Letters

Harris family says thanks
This is a meager attempt to express our sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received since the devastation of our property during Hurricane Matthew. It has been, without a doubt, the most humbling experience and has shown us the true nature of our community and the very best of mankind.
In the first few days, we tried to keep a list of all those who came to our aid, but you came so fast and furiously, it became impossible to keep up with. From Smithfield, Selma, Four Oaks, Princeton, Clayton, Raleigh, Cary, Wendell, Fuquay-Varina, Charlotte, Mount Airy, Gainesville, Atlanta and numerous other towns and cities, you came.
You came to wade through a sea of boxes and began to help us pick up the pieces. You stacked those boxes one by one and hauled a mammoth amount of trash load by load. You separated items piece by piece and brought us comfort with every smile.
And you came back to do the same thing day after day.
You helped us during our weekend sale events by assisting customers, controlling traffic, adding up and bagging purchases, and making purchases of your own. You brought biscuits, sandwiches, barbecue, soup, hot dogs, burgers, bottled water, soft drinks, juice, ice, cinnamon rolls, pizza, casseroles, spaghetti, fruit, cookies, pies and many other treats to feed us and the volunteers who were working each day. You brought paper products, trash bags, paper bags and printed signs for our sale. You brought reporters, news crews and cameramen. You loaned us temporary warehouse space, trucks, front loaders and other much-needed equipment.
You sent us cards and letters and put donations in our mailboxes. You texted and called us for updates daily. You kept our children and grandchildren so that we could work. Most important, you prayed for us and you prayed with us.
For all of this, and so much more, we will be eternally grateful. To our families and friends, neighbors, teachers and co-workers, employees, pastors and church families, sales reps and vendors, we thank you. To the Town of Smithfield, many Smithfield businesses, WRAL and WNCN, The News & Observer and the Smithfield Herald, the Greater Smithfield-Selma Area Chamber of Commerce, the Smithfield Police Department, Boy Scout Troop 77, Centenary United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church in Smithfield and Greater Heights United Methodist Church in Clayton, we thank you. And to all of you who attended our sale in support of us, you are appreciated so very much. Thank you all.
Recently, there was a post on Facebook that ranked Smithfield as one of the worst places to live in North Carolina. We beg to differ. We think living in Smithfield makes us some of the luckiest people in the world.
The Harris Family – Perry, Jean, Ryan, Marjorie, Brantley, Will, Chad, Emily, Clare, Bo, Marney and Alice
Smithfield
