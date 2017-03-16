Cooper picks the wrong battle

1:06 Capturing a Coyote Pause

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

6:55 Eric Staal back in PNC Arena again

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'