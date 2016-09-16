Sports Notes: Sept. 18

Free family event at Lake Raleigh
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is hosting or supporting multiple free family-friendly events on Sept. 24 to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. One of those is at Lake Raleigh on the N.C. State Centennial Campus from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can fish with the pros for catfish and largemouth bass. Elite Bassmaster Pro angler Marty Robinson, who is a three-time qualifier for the Bassmaster Classic, Elite Bassmaster Pro angler Shane Lineberger and local fishing pro Adam Petty will be onsite providing tips and techniques on catching fish. Other activities include tree stand safety, live reptiles and amphibians exhibit, archery, boat displays and more. No pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Cristy Bullock at 919-707-0176 or cristy.bullock@ncwildlife.org.
Jakes Day in Nashville
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is hosting or supporting multiple free family-friendly events on Sept. 24 to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. One of those is at Rose Hill Farms in Nashville. The Tar River Chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation is hosting its free 15th Annual Jakes Day. The event begins at 9 a.m. Activities include an air rifle range, Labrador retriever demonstrations, rock climbing wall, zip line, a rope bridge, reptile display, shark tooth dig and more.
Deer processing seminars
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with the N.C. Wildlife Federation, is hosting two free “Practical Deer Processing, From Field to Freezer” seminars at the Commission’s education centers in Raleigh and Fayetteville. The first seminar is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Centennial Campus Center for Wildlife Education, 1751 Varsity Drive, in Raleigh. The second seminar, scheduled for Oct. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be held at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, 7489 Raeford Road, Fayetteville. The seminars, which are offered as part of the Federation’s Farmers and Communities Manage Deer program, will feature video demonstrations and tips from the experts on how to process a deer from field to freezer. Topics include field dressing, taxidermy, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing. Pre-registration for the deer processing seminars is required and participants must register online. For more info: James at 919-707-0059 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.
Tennis Lessons at Flowers
Flowers Plantation will offer tennis lessons in September on Tuesdays and Thursdays for youth (lessons at 6 p.m.) and adults (at 7 p.m.). The cost is $50 per person. Register online at theclubatflowersplantation.com.
2017 Bass Classic tournament schedules
Piedmont Bass Classics has announced its 2017 schedule of events. The organization conducts the Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail, the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Team Bass Trail, the Piedmont Bass Classics 115 Team Bass ShootOut Invitational, the Tobacco Bass Invitational and the Cashion Fishing Rods Year-End Team Bass Fishing Trail. For information on the events, visit piedmontbassclassics.com or contact Phil McCarson at philsflags@msn.com or 919-471-1571.
Tennis lessons at Flowers Plantation
Sean Carr, the new tennis pro at Flowers Plantation, is now offering tennis lessons on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. The cost is $50. Register online at theclubatflowers.pantation.regfox.com/tennis-lessons.
Exercise Classes in Clayton
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and fees, go to townofclaytonnc.org online.
