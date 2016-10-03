Parks and Recreation Notes: Oct. 5

Smithfield
Contact: 919-934-2148; smithfield-nc.com
Youth basketball
Youth basketball registration through the Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department is open until Oct. 21 for boys ages 5-15 and girls ages 5-12 (as of Dec. 31, 2016). The cost is $40-88. Practices begin in mid-November and the season runs through February.
Networks in Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department will offer a Networks basketball class this fall. The focus is on improving shooting technique and other basketball skills. Classes on Sunday afternoons begin in mid-September and run through October. Visit networksbasketball.com to register or for more information.
Pickleball in Smithfield
Pickleball is now be offered at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Play is free for SRAC members, $2 for others. Equipment will be provided. Info: Tiffany at 919-934-2148, extension 107.
Swim Lessons
The Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center offers swim lessons for individuals with plans catered to the swimmer’s needs. Forms are available at the SRAC front desk. Info: Laura Crumpler at lcrumpler-parks@ncrrbiz.com or 919-934-1408.
Group Fitness Classes at the SRAC
Free fitness classes are offered to Smithfield Recreation and Aquatic Center members throughout the week. Classes include water aerobics, cycling, hybrid fitness, Tai Chi, yoga and Zumba. Schedules are available at the SRAC or online at sraconline.com. Day passes are available for purchase for non-SRAC members.
Zumba
The Selma Parks and Recreation Dept. offers Zumba classes, which fuses Latin and International rhythms with a dynamic workout session that is fun and easy to do. Classes are at the Harrison Center for Active Aging weekly on Thursdays from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.
Selma
Contact: 919-975-1411; selma-nc.com
Youth Basketball Open Gym
The Selma Parks and Recreation Department is offering open gym for boys and girls (grades K-12) at Selma Elementary. The program will focus on skill development and conditioning in all areas of the game of basketball. Grades K-5 will meet from 3-4 p.m., grades 6-8 from 4-5, grades 9-12 from 5-6. Contact the office for more info.
Clayton
Contact: 919-553-1551; townofclayton.org
Exercise classes
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and costs visit townofclaytonnc.org online.
Tae Kwon Do
This Tae Kwon Do program for ages 7 and up focuses on self-confidence, discipline and physical fitness. The instructor, Joey Reeder, is an International Tae Kwon Do Federation certified black belt. Regulation uniforms are not mandatory. Testing to advance in belt rank is done for an additional fee. Classes start on the first Tuesday of each month and run from 6-8 p.m. Fees are $25-40.
Clayton Community Center Memberships
Memberships for use of the Clayton Community Center are available through the Clayton Parks and Recreation Department for residents of the Town of Clayton and non-residents. Non-residents rates vary from $50-160 yearly (depending on ages/numbers of family members), $8-20 monthly or $6-10 monthly. Residents fees are only $5 per year.
Volunteers needed
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for volunteers. Opportunities include park beautification, special events and work in the community garden.
If you are interested or know a group that is looking for community service opportunities, call 919-553-1550 or come by the Clayton Community Center (715 Amelia Church Road).
