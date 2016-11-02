Johnston Community College basketball teams open season this week

1:07 Undefeated Carrboro advances in volleyball playoffs Pause

1:23 A unique, amazing, overzealous, independent, headstrong, hippie with a heart of gold

1:52 Boyfriend shocks clerk by proposing to her in courtroom, and the judge plays along

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

6:26 Gov. McCrory updates reporters on Colonial Pipeline disruption

1:24 Early voting still drawing crowds with Election Day still thirteen days away

0:35 Why are gas stations in NC out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained.

1:17 Cardinal Gibbons takes doubles win in PAC-6

0:57 Gas station manager shares his take on Sept. 2016 southeastern gas shortage