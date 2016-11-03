SSS football players thankful for new camera system

Members of the Smithfield-Selma High School football team pose with their new high-pod end zone camera that is used to tape the Spartans’ games. The team uses the game film to review what they’re doing well and what they need to work on in practice. The Spartans would like to thank the community members who donated to make the purchase of the camera system possible. Pictured are SSS football players (from left) Dylan Dacey, Wade Jones, Nick Williams, Ziggy Duregene, Elijah Exum, Glendale Daniels, Jesse Vacelleo, Joey Deleon, Timmy Honeycutt, Dominate Morrison and Antonio McDaniel.
