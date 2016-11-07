Parks and Recreation Notes: Nov. 9

Smithfield
Contact: 919-934-2148; smithfield-nc.com
Marlins Fall League Swimming
The Smithfield chapter of the Marlins of Raleigh youth swim club will hold a fall developmental swim league in November. Events are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays Nov. 8-29. Classes are split into ages 10 and under (from 6:30 until 7:15 p.m.) and 11 and older (from 7:15 until 8 p.m.). No classes will be held Nov. 24 or 26. Register at marlinsofraleigh.com.
Grinch Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K/Jingle Bell Jog
The annual Grinch Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K and Jingle Bell Jog will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, in Smithfield. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their most festive holiday gear and participate. The run begins at 10 a.m., the walk a few minutes later. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed, etc. All participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card. All toys will benefit Harbor and the Johnston County Dept. of Social Services Angel Tree Project. Registration forms are available now at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center or online at smithfield-nc.com. Grinch T-shirts are available until Nov. 18 for $15 with a paid registration.
Pickleball
Pickleball is held at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center through Nov. 18 on Fridays from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. SRAC members participate for free; others are $3 per session. Equipment is provided. Questions, call Tiffany at 919-934-2148, ext. 107.
Smithfield Swim with Santa
Bring your bathing suit and towel and join Santa for a little swim before he gets too busy with the Christmas rush, on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. Swim a little, and enjoy cookies and milk: Santa’s favorites! Santa will appear between 5:30 and 7 p.m. SRAC members are free. Charges for others range from $3-5.50 for adults; $2-4 for children.
Swim Lessons
The Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center offers swim lessons for individuals with plans catered to the swimmer’s needs. Forms are available at the SRAC front desk. Info: Laura Crumpler at lcrumpler-parks@ncrrbiz.com or 919-934-1408.
Group Fitness Classes at the SRAC
Free fitness classes are offered to Smithfield Recreation and Aquatic Center members throughout the week. Classes include water aerobics, cycling, hybrid fitness, Tai Chi, yoga and Zumba. Schedules are available at the SRAC or online at sraconline.com. Day passes are available for purchase for non-SRAC members.
Zumba
The Selma Parks and Recreation Dept. offers Zumba classes, which fuses Latin and International rhythms with a dynamic workout session that is fun and easy to do. Classes are at the Harrison Center for Active Aging weekly on Thursdays from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.
Selma
Contact: 919-975-1411; selma-nc.com
Clayton
Contact: 919-553-1551; townofclayton.org
Exercise classes
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department offers a variety of exercise classes, including Zumba, yoga, pilates, cardio kick and more for all ages. For information on the offerings, times and costs visit townofclaytonnc.org online.
Tae Kwon Do
This Tae Kwon Do program for ages 7 and up focuses on self-confidence, discipline and physical fitness. The instructor, Joey Reeder, is an International Tae Kwon Do Federation certified black belt. Regulation uniforms are not mandatory. Testing to advance in belt rank is done for an additional fee. Classes start on the first Tuesday of each month and run from 6-8 p.m. Fees are $25-40.
Clayton Community Center Memberships
Memberships for use of the Clayton Community Center are available through the Clayton Parks and Recreation Department for residents of the Town of Clayton and non-residents. Non-residents rates vary from $50-160 yearly (depending on ages/numbers of family members), $8-20 monthly or $6-10 monthly. Residents fees are only $5 per year.
Volunteers needed
The Clayton Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for volunteers. Opportunities include park beautification, special events and work in the community garden.
If you are interested or know a group that is looking for community service opportunities, call 919-553-1550 or come by the Clayton Community Center (715 Amelia Church Road).
