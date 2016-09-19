Apex planning board advances bid to allow Veridea architect’s removal from project

Apex’s planning board recommended Monday approval for a change in the town code that will give the developers of the long-awaited Veridea project more power to make adjustments to the project as majority property owners.
New York-based Hudson Realty Capital wants to be able to choose the intermediary, known in the sustainable development ordinance as “the responsible person,” who has the power to decide whether proposed changes to the plan approved in 2011 will be considered by the town.
Lookout Ventures, the party now in that position, is led by Tom Hendrickson. His desire to see the sustainable vision he first proposed come to fruition has represented an obstacle to changes desired by Hudson Realty, who has since come to control Veridea. Hudson does not own all of the land in Veridea, but it owns a large majority.
The language approved Monday would amend a provision in the 2011 ordinance that allows for a new responsible party to be appointed by the majority landowner in the case of incapacitation, death or bankruptcy. It also allows the responsible party to voluntarily appoint a successor.
Under the current code, Hudson – or anyone Hudson sells the project to – would have to get Hendrickson’s blessing before proposing changes to the sustainable development plan. Hendrickson has not offered to resign his role.
Jason Barron, the lawyer representing Hudson in the matter, said his client’s motivation to change the ordinance has to do with property rights – those of property owners to do as they please with their land without having to seek approval from someone without a significant financial stake in the development.
Barron, who was not involved in crafting the sustainable development ordinance, said he believes the lack of any other mechanism to remove the responsible party was a mistake.
“Had this language been in the (ordinance), I don’t think anyone would have balked at the notion that the owners of 51 percent of the land should get to determine who the responsible person is,” Barron said. “I think that was an oversight.”
Apex’s Town Council will vote at its Sept. 20 meeting whether to give Hudson the power to remove Hendrickson. That meeting could bring more good news for Hudson, as the council also will vote whether to refer a proposed wastewater agreement to the planning board.
Planning board members expressed some concern about future landowners’ intentions if they’re allowed to appoint their own intermediaries. But understanding that the responsible party only controls access to the town’s deliberative bodies, those who voted to recommend approval appeared reassured that adequate recourse remained to block proposed changes, if necessary.
Apex Mayor Lance Olive has said he believes the responsible party provision is doing what it’s designed to do. Hendrickson, who was allowed to speak at Monday’s meeting, said something similar. He emphasized the three years and thousands of hours spent crafting the ordinance.
“Folks have some frustrations because it’s been working,” he said. “This language was carefully considered, carefully developed and consciously derived as something that would protect the interests of the town and the development vision we crafted. What we have today is a bit like someone giving their child a really nice, shiny car with a set of rules to drive it, but after they’ve had it a bit, you forget what the rules were.”
Dianne Khin, Apex’s planning director, confirmed Hendrickson’s recollection of the process.
“We knew it would be a 20-year project,” she said. “We knew they’d be selling parcels to the national builders who would want to throw their weight around, and we wanted to be able to tell them ‘no’ before they even asked.”
Joe Morningstar, Hudson’s asset management director, declined to answer questions after the meeting.
