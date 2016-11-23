Detention suppliers Bob Barker Co. plans $4.15M expansion of Fuquay-Varina facility

Detention supply firm Bob Barker Co. will add 40 full-time jobs in the next five years as part of a $4.15 million expansion of the company’s distribution center in Fuquay-Varina, the town said Tuesday.
The expansion of the company’s distribution center on Purfoy Road will be partially funded by a $207,500 incentive package from the town, which the town board unanimously approved.
“This has helped secure the company’s commitment to investing in Fuquay-Varina instead of out of state, which they did consider,” Town Manager Adam Mitchell said.
Bob Barker Co., which bills itself as “America’s leading detention supplier,” is headquartered in Fuquay-Varina and plans to add 45,000 square feet to its 210,000-square-foot facility. The firm manufactures and distributes mattresses, uniforms and hygiene products for prisons around the country.
The jobs will be warehousing and distribution jobs.
The incentive package approved Tuesday will come out of the town’s general fund. It represents the maximum amount allowable under the town’s economic incentive policy, which permits the appropriation of up to 5 percent of a company’s expansion costs.
The project will be complete by next summer. Fuquay-Varina will recoup its investment over 11 years, according to estimates of the expansion’s additional property tax value.
Fuquay-Varina considers Bob Barker Co. among its “Big Four” manufacturing companies, which includes John Deere Turf Care, Southbend and TE Connectivity. It was founded in 1972 and is one of the town’s largest employers. The company employs 225 people in Fuquay-Varina and its distribution center in Ogden, Utah, according to the town.
Barker is a former Fuquay-Varina mayor.
