Publix sets opening date for Apex store, and it’s soon

Publix, a Florida-based grocery chain popular for its subs, fresh food and customer service, announced Tuesday that its Apex location will open Feb. 8.
Apex’s store at the northeast corner of Olive Chapel and Kelly roads is the fourth to open in the area since the first store opened in Cary in October 2014. There are now two Publix stores in Cary, and a third opened last year in Wake Forest. Raleigh’s City Council approved a fifth this summer at the corner of Leesville and Strickland roads.
The 45,000-square-foot store will let customers enter at 7 a.m. on opening day. Its location on Apex’s west side likely will make it a destination for future residents of Sweetwater and Smith Farms, two major housing developments being built in western Apex south of U.S. 64.
Unlike Harris Teeter and Food Lion, two of the more popular grocery offerings in central North Carolina, Publix does not offer a customer loyalty program similar to those stores’ VIC and MVP cards.
It is also the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. Workers receive part of their paycheck in the form of Publix shares.
