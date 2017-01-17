Publix sets opening date for Apex store, and it’s soon

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:46 State seedling nursery gets hurricane relief from special legislative session

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen