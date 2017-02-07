Apex’s Publix ready to open

Publix will cut the ribbon Wednesday at 7 a.m. on its new Apex location, the fourth opened in the Triangle by the Florida-based grocery chain since 2014.
The 45,000-square-foot store is at 1441 Kelly Road. It’s part of a larger shopping complex known as Publix Pointe at the northeast corner of Olive Chapel and Kelly roads.
A Publix spokeswoman said the store will create 140 full-time jobs in Apex.
Publix says it differentiates itself from other grocery stores with made-to-eat subs, eager customer service, and clean stores.
With its most enthusiastic customer base in Florida, Publix is one of three regionally popular grocery stories to expand into the Triangle in the past few years.
Wegmans, beloved in the Northeast, is planning two locations in Cary and another in Chapel Hill. New Jersey-based Hmart, an Asian specialty grocery store popular in the Mid-Atlantic, opened its first North Carolina location in Cary late last year.
