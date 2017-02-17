Duke Energy wins approval for substation next to Fuquay-Varina neighborhood

Duke Energy has won the right to build an electrical substation next to the Springhill neighborhood, ending a battle between the utility and residents that began more than a year ago.
In a quasi-judicial hearing Monday, six members of the Fuquay-Varina Board of Adjustment unanimously found Duke Energy had met the town’s requirements for a special-use permit to allow the substation. After the town overhauled its zoning codes late last year, a permit was all that was needed for the substation to be built on the 12-acre property near the intersection of Wade Nash Road and North Broad Street.
Duke Energy’s proposal has angered Springhill residents, who have said their property values will drop by about 10 percent if the new substation is built. They say it will be an eyesore and that its electromagnetic fields, or EMFs, are a health risk.
During rezoning hearings last year, they argued that Duke could reasonably be expected to build the substation elsewhere farther from homes. The town’s Board of Commissioners voted to continue deliberation across three meetings to allow Duke Energy more time to negotiate with residents.
Duke Energy bought the land, which lies just north of Springhill, in August 2015 at a foreclosure auction and submitted a rezoning petition in October. The town’s planning board recommended denying the rezoning in November of that year.
The board of adjustment accepted testimony Monday from an attorney, a real-estate appraiser and Duke Energy employees that claimed to show that the substation is necessary to meet the area’s growing demand for electricity. Their experts testified that the EMFs present at the substation would not extend much beyond the boundaries of the fence around the station, which is more than 200 feet from the nearest Springhill property line.
Electrical substations like the one proposed convert high-voltage electricity from transmission lines into lower-voltage electricity that can be used in homes and businesses.
New rules of engagement
Monday’s meeting was different from the multiple public hearings held last year in front of the Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners, whose elected members function as a legislative rather than judicial body. Duke Energy first brought the proposal to the town as a rezoning request.
But facing stiff opposition from residents and a lack of board majority, the utility decided to withdraw its rezoning petition last fall and awaited the adoption of the town’s new zoning ordinance early this year. That document changed the property’s zoning so that Duke would only have to petition the board of adjustment for a special-use permit, which the board is statutorily obligated to approve if the applicant meets certain legal criteria.
“Where the town board has some flexibility to be subjective about allowing or denying, the board of adjustment has some strict standards prescribed by statute,” Town Manager Adam Mitchell said last fall. “I’m certain the petitioner has done their homework. A lot of times, applicants have legal counsel to ensure they are specifically answering the questions required to be passed.”
Mitchell’s prediction was correct. The Springhill residents, without professional legal counsel or expert witnesses of their own, struggled to counter the utility’s claims with evidence admissible in a quasi-judicial proceeding. Duke Energy, meanwhile, had retained the services of a lawyer, Toby Coleman, who objected to opinion-based testimony residents offered outside their abilities as expert witnesses.
In response to testimony given by an expert real-estate appraiser on behalf of Duke Energy, Rafael Rivera, secretary of the Springhill Homeowners Association, attempted to submit an academic study about property values and electrical substations into the record. But Coleman objected and had the study dismissed as hearsay because the study’s author wasn’t present to be cross-examined.
“Our largest concern that we had, why we showed up, was our property value, but we weren't allowed to speak to that,” said Raymond Fricker, a Springhill resident, after the meeting. “Our opinion doesn’t matter.”
Duke Energy’s expert witness, a real-estate appraiser, testified using five matched pairs of home sales near substations that the facility would not damage property values. Both the board of adjustment and residents questioned whether his sample size was sufficiently large or similar to Springhill’s situation.
But ultimately, the board didn’t take up the question of whether the substation would affect property values. The special-use permit required the utility to show that the project is a public necessity or that it wouldn’t substantially injure property values – but not necessarily both.
After the decision, some residents said they would work to hold Duke Energy accountable for promises made during last year’s negotiations with the neighborhood, which included the removal of existing power lines that bisect the neighborhood and the construction of a 6-foot berm and a buffer of evergreen trees to shield the substation from view. Duke Energy agreed to make those items binding conditions of the permit’s approval.
Other residents said they would attempt to challenge the decision, which, as the result of a judicial process, can be appealed to a superior court.
Gargan: 919-829-4807; @hgargan
Comments