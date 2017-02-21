Thales Academy announces new schools in Holly Springs, Cary

A private school with six locations around the Triangle announced Thursday that it will open four more schools as part of an expansion plan, including three in Wake County.
Thales Academy announced Thursday it would open two locations in western Wake County.
A Holly Springs school will open in July 2018 with another in Cary the following summer. Both will serve pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.
The third, which will serve grades 6 through 12, will open in eastern Wake County in 2020.
Thales also announced its first school outside of the Triangle, in Waxhaw, a small town south of Charlotte, for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
The Holly Springs school will be at 11244 Holly Springs New Hill Road. Moss Withers, a real estate broker for Raleigh-based NAI Carolantic Realty, confirmed that Thales Academy had purchased a vacant 10-acre lot just west of Target along the N.C. 55 bypass.
The sites for the Cary and eastern Wake locations have not yet been finalized, according to the school.
Thales Academy already has campuses in Apex, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest and Raleigh, serving 2,100 students between pre-kindergarten and 12th grade. The school’s base tuition ranges from $4,800 to $6,000 per year, depending on the grade level.
A Pittsboro campus for pre-kindergartners through fifth-graders announced last year is expected to open in 2019.
Thales was founded in 2007 by Bob Luddy, who is the founder and president of CaptiveAire, a manufacturer of kitchen ventilation systems. The non-profit’s educational philosophy is modeled after the ancient thinker Thales of Miletus, whom the school reveres as a model of classical thought.
Thales Academy’s Holly Springs school will join Pine Springs Preparatory Academy in offering an alternative to traditional public schools.
Pine Springs, a publicly funded charter school, is expected to open this fall for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It will be at Rosewood Centre Drive, near where N.C. 55 becomes North Main Street in Holly Springs.
Peak Charter Academy, a K-8 charter school, also is opening this fall in Apex.
Tuition to both charter schools is free.
