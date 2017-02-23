Sports equipment retailer Academy Sports is coming to Apex

Academy Sports and Outdoors, a sports equipment retailer, is moving in next to Costco in Apex – the company’s first location in the Triangle.
The Texas-based chain first submitted the site plan in fall of 2016 and finalized construction drawings earlier this month.
Academy plans to build a 64,000-square-foot facility on a 7.5-acre lot along U.S. 64. It will be the company’s seventh North Carolina store. Construction could begin as early as this summer.
Academy’s 225 stores are primarily concentrated in the southeast and midwestern United States. Its stores typically employ about 100 people, according to the company website.
Academy will be the latest addition to a quickly growing area near the intersection of Laura Duncan Road and U.S. 64.
A 270-unit apartment development called Meridian at Nichols Plaza was approved last year just north of Costco, and senior living and memory-care housing development is currently under consideration for land northeast of those apartments.
More restaurants and shops are being built directly east of Academy’s future site.
