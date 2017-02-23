Fuquay-Varina Memes Facebook page is an overnight hit

A Facebook page celebrating the peculiarities of life in Fuquay-Varina has exploded in popularity since it was created in late January, boasting more than 5,700 followers.
Fuquay-Varina Memes, as the page is called, traffics in images overlaid with bold, white text – the classic format for memes, a catch-all word for viral jokes, images and videos that populate the less useful parts of the internet.
In the case of Fuquay-Varina Memes, popular themes for jokes include traffic, transplanted Northerners, the town’s apparent surplus of mattress stores and, well, did we mention traffic?
Other jokes come at the expense of nearby towns such as Angier, Lillington and Apex. The memes are generally family-friendly, but a few push the boundaries of what might be considered PG.
Posts appear about five times daily, and most receive more than 100 likes.
The page’s curator would only agree to be interviewed on the condition of anonymity, but they did briefly explain their intentions.
“I started the page because it was such a divisive time for everyone (right after the inauguration),” the page’s founder said in a Facebook message. “People were unfriending everyone on Facebook or getting off Facebook completely. I thought I’d start something that would make people laugh again and remind us that, despite having different politics or worldviews, NONE of us can turn left in Holly Springs. Memes are just a funny way to say, ‘Hey, me too.’ ”
Here are a few of the page’s greatest hits:
And one more, featuring an N&O headline:
Gargan: 919-829-4807; @hgargan
Comments