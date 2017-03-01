Fuquay-Varina looking into buying part of a downtown block

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near San Francisco Pause

0:37 Sir Walter Wally makes his winter prediction

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:12 Duke senior Nick Pagliuca on getting into the game on "Senior Night"

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:04 Rep. Monroe voices support for charter schools and vouchers

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:34 Krzyzewski lauds team and dismisses stories of Duke being in a "slump" after home finale