Apex Police seek public’s input as part of accreditation process

The Apex Police department is holding a public comment session Monday, March 13, at Apex Town Hall as it pursues reaccreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.
It’s the second time Apex has sought CALEA accreditation, which it was first awarded in 2014. Capt. Blair Myhand, a police department spokesman, said the CALEA certification is pursued by a relatively small percentage of departments because of the time and cost associated with the distinction.
But he said Apex chose to go through the process about six years ago to show the public it is committed to being held accountable under CALEA’s high standards – all 480 of them.
“Some states have their own accreditation process, but North Carolina is not one of those,” Myhand said. “For a municipal law enforcement agency, CALEA is the one recognized as the gold standard.”
Myhand said the department’s Monday event is meant to give residents a chance to offer general feedback about the department’s performance, as well as the accreditation process itself.
Apex employs a full-time accreditation officer, and it costs between $10,000 and $15,000 per year to maintain accreditation, Myhand said, not including the officer’s salary.
CALEA’s review begins Sunday, March 12. The public comment session is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those unable to attend are invited to call the police department at 919-249-1140 between 1 and 3 p.m. Monday to offer comments.
