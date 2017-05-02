‘We know how to laugh at ourselves’ – Fuquay-Varina is tops online

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Chief Justice Martin pushes to raise the age for adult criminal prosecution to 18 Pause 0:58 8-year-old boy falls out of moving bus 1:30 Bugg Elementary School teachers on the 'Rachael Ray' show 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 1:23 American passenger arrested after fight on flight from Japan 2:45 Former employee accuses Love Wins Community Engagement Center of mismanaging money 3:23 "It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard 2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter" 1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision 1:14 UNC’s Roy Williams says Grayson Allen scrutiny is ‘way blown out of proportion’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

VIDEO: From road improvements to better parks to increased increased growth in housing, a town-produced video highlights 2016's bright spots and a rosy future in Fuquay-Varina. Courtesy of Fuquay-Varina