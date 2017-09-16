Debra Louise "Deb" Fleming

On the morning of September 7th, 2017, Deb made her journey home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed peacefully in the house which she made a home for the last 33 years in Apex, NC, with her husband by her side. Deb was born in Corry, PA and spent the first 22 years of her life in Marshallville, OH until she relocated to Fayetteville, NC. There, she met her husband, Bob, and together, they moved to Apex, NC in 1984 where they began their family life together. Deb enjoyed country music, dancing, and anything that allowed her to spend time with her two boys. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt who loved unconditionally.The celebration of her life will be held at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC on Friday, September 15, 2017 with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and service to follow at noon. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC following the service. Family and friends will be received following the ceremony at 2600 Morganton Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303; and 922 Award St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.Deb is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bob Fleming; beloved sons, Matt and Joey Fleming; father and mother, Jim and Alice Weidner; brother, Dean Weidner; and dog, CC.Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.
