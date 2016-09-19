Christopher Sartorius: Fuquay-Varina’s growth frustrating

Fuquay-Varina’s growth frustrating
Watching the Fuquay-Varina Board of Commissioners shape the development of the town and its Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) over the last few years has been a frustrating, and sometimes maddening experience. The board has approved a number of controversial rezoning requests, while voting against the recommendations of the town’s Planning Board.
Worse, they have not listened to the hundreds of ETJ residents who have protested the seemingly over-reaching rezoning requests made by developers looking to maximize development. To ETJ residents, many of the land rezoning cases subvert Wake County’s guidelines for property density and land use restrictions. They thought the original zoning protected their neighborhoods and preserved the quality of life in their communities.
The reality however, is that ETJ homeowners cannot vote in the election for the Board of Commissioners and find themselves powerless to influence the unwanted rezoning changes that they see happening around them.
The board has not filled the two designated positions on the Planning Board set aside for ETJ residents, who can only indirectly influence development issues. Residents in the ETJ deserve representation and the ability to vote for town officials making decisions impacting the ETJ.
Christopher Sartorius, Fuquay-Varina
