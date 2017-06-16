How North Carolinians can still travel to Cuba

In this Dec. 19, 2014 photo, tourists fill the famous La Bodeguita del Medio bar where U.S. author Ernest Hemingway used to drink in Old Havana, Cuba. Experts dont expect American tourists to flood Cuba soon after new travel regulations are established, guzzling mojitos and lining up at beachside buffets. The complexity of the legal details and the possibility, even remote, of fines for violations will probably mean most new travel to Cuba will still go through tour organizers. Desmond Boylan AP