How North Carolinians can still travel to Cuba

President Donald Trump announced stricter policies for Americans traveling to Cuba on Friday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean North Carolinians won’t be able to travel to the country.
For nearly two decades, North Carolina residents have traveled to Cuba on “people-to-people” trips through tour groups licensed by the U.S. Treasury. That will still be allowed even with Trump’s stricter policies. Trump is ending “individual people-to-people travel,” something former President Barack Obama negotiated in 2016.
“Profits from investment and tourism flow directly to the [Cuban] military,” Trump said Friday. “The outcome of the last administration’s executive action has been only more repression.”
In group people-to-people trips, visitors are there for an educational purpose (but not to earn a degree). They’re there to “enhance contact with the Cuban people, support civil society in Cuba, or promote the Cuban people’s independence from Cuban authorities,” according to a document released Friday by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. It’s the branch of the Treasury that regulates travel to Cuba.
The group trips can only be led by organizations that the government recognizes as promoting interaction between Cubans and Americans. Someone from the organization must be with group members at all times and make sure that “each traveler maintains a full-time schedule of educational exchange activities.” On these group trips, Americans cannot do business with any entities “related to the Cuban military, intelligence, or security services,” according to the document.
The State Department will release a list of banned entities, and many groups are holding their collective breaths to see how comprehensive it is.
It’s a tightening of individual travel to Cuba. You can’t just get on a plane to go there without an agenda.
Harold Panel, travel consultant for Travel Experts of Raleigh
The North Carolina Museum of Art has offered Cuba trips for donors every other year since the people-to-people tours were authorized. Travelers visited artists’ studios, went to the ballet and listened to Cuban choirs to “learn more about Cuban art and experience the Cuban people,” said Marjorie Hodges, who is in charge of the museum’s travel program.
In October, she organized a museum trip for 27 people to the island. The museum used New York-based Academic Arrangements Abroad, a company that takes Americans to Cuba, Hodges said.
“All of the trips by the N.C. Museum of Art have been through official people-to-people travel,” she said. “It’s not just a vacation. It’s an itinerary of meeting with artists ... through a special program.”
Even under Obama’s travel policy, many people still used the licensed tour groups.
Harold Panel, a travel consultant for Raleigh-based Travel Experts, said when Obama lifted the restrictions interest in traveling to Cuba picked up, but he still connected his clients to the licensed tour groups.
Panel, who spent time in Havana last month while on a Norwegian cruise ship, said he does not think the new policy will end American visits to Cuba.
“It’s a tightening of individual travel to Cuba,” he said. “You can’t just get on a plane to go there without an agenda.”
But not everyone is not convinced there won’t be a chilling effect on travel.
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill professor Patrick Davison led a group of students to Cuba over their spring break in March. The trip’s purpose was “to create a multimedia documentary website that will explore how the opening up of the country is changing the lives of young Cubans,” according to the UNC website.
“The School of Media and Journalism hopes to build on the success of the project,” Davison said in an email. “I usually lead groups to do multimedia projects in different international locations every year ... So we will go somewhere [next year], but Cuba is looking doubtful for 2018.”
Hodges, with the N.C. Museum of Art, also isn’t sure if the museum will make a return trip to the island next year. She said the travel company the museum uses will still be taking groups to Cuba, but she wants to gauge interest before committing to the excursion.
Billy Warden traveled with the museum to Cuba last fall. When talking to Cuban artists, he would ask them direct questions about how their art was affected by limited free speech in Cuba. The artists would give “noncommittal” answers when in a group setting, he said, but some would later seek him out to say it was still dangerous for them to speak their minds through art.
“The big takeaway for me was that the people of Cuba, the ones I met anyway, many of them in the art community are very eager to open their horizons,” Warden said. “It made me see that the people who don’t have the liberties we have really want them.”
If you’ve already planned a trip?
If you’ve already booked a cruise or airplane ticket to Cuba, don’t cancel your plans. The Treasury Department said no changes will take effect until the Office of Foreign Assets Control issues new regulations. It also said that as long as travelers had made one travel-related purchase before June 16, 2017, all other travel-related purchases for the trip would be approved – even if the trip was after the regulations are issued. The department gave no indication of when it would issue the new regulations or when they would go into effect.
