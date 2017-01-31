Young NC woman fearing deportation to El Salvador gets a shot at asylum

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe Pause

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

2:48 Six adoring brothers talk about the reality of finally having a baby sister

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:41 Yosselin Herrera gets a chance at asylum

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands