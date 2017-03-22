Chatham agriculture center to open Saturday

The importance of agriculture to Chatham County’s culture and economy will be highlighted Saturday with the celebration marking the opening of the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center.
The 32,500-square-foot center on U.S. 64 Business, a mile west of the traffic circle in Pittsboro, houses the offices of county agriculture, conservation and forestry agencies and includes a 6,000-square-foot exhibit hall for public functions.
Saturday’s event begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and will include live music, food trucks and cooking demonstrations. There also will be more than 70 exhibitors highlighting local farms, farmers’ markets, sustainable agriculture, agribusiness, beekeeping, livestock, forestry, wildlife and conservation.
The event is sponsored by the Chatham County Farm Bureau and will end at 2 p.m. For more details, including the educational program schedule and a complete list of exhibitors, go to go.ncsu.edu/ccacc-opening.
