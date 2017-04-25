Chatham honors deputy who revived drug overdose victim

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has honored one of its deputies for reviving an drug overdose victim last month using the overdose reversal drug naloxone.
Deputy Ty Edelman responded to a call of a possible drug overdose on Big Woods Road in northern Chatham County and found a 20-year-old woman who was unresponsive. Edelman, who has only one year of patrol experience, used Narcan, a nasal-spray version of naloxone, to revive the woman.
Sheriff Mike Roberson awarded Edelman a “life saving award,” given to deputies who intervene when someone’s life is at stake.
“His quick thinking during the performance of his duties helped save a resident from serious bodily injury or death,” Roberson said in a statement. “We are very proud of him and his actions.”
Police and sheriff’s departments across the state are starting to train and equip their officers with naloxone, because they are often the first ones to arrive at an overdose. In the Triangle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, along with police departments in Hillsborough, Carrboro, Clayton, Apex and Fuquay-Varina also carry the overdose antidote or soon will.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says it teamed up with police in Siler City and Pittsboro in November to train officers to recognize and treat suspected overdoses of opioid drugs such as heroin and fentanyl.
