Here's why Chatham County schools will be closed Wednesday

The decision to close public schools Wednesday in Chatham County wasn't an emergency but it did come in an emergency school board session.
When it was decided, the vote was unanimous, 5-0, after a lively discussion Friday evening.
The school board followed the recommendation of Superintendent Derrick Jordan, who said there was a high probability there would not be enough substitute teachers available to cover teacher absences Wednesday.
Chatham County joined the roll of more than 30 school districts that have canceled classes next week as teachers will head to Raleigh for a rally at the legislature. They will be among the more than 15,000 educators who signed up to attend the "March for Students and Rally for Respect."
Jordan said the decision to close schools was not an easy one but it became apparent midweek that the number of teachers who requested the day off next week had jumped to a number that could not be covered under normal conditions.
"I thought we were going to be all right Monday and Tuesday," Jordan said. "But we got to Wednesday and the number spiked. Some schools were going to be able to cover the absences but others were not. We had to look at the entire picture and that's why we made the recommendation we did."
The day will be converted to a day off for students and an optional teacher workday for other employees. It will not have to be made up, according to school officials.
Chatham County Board of Education Chairman Gary Leonard said it was appropriate to make the decision when they did to give parents enough notice so they could make plans for the children. The board's regular meeting is scheduled for Monday night.
"We didn't have to call this emergency meeting but we didn't want to wait until Monday to make the decision," Leonard said. "We wanted to give parents more than a couple of days to make plans for Wednesday."
Two people spoke out against closing schools next week. They said it was unfair to students for schools to be closed.
Meredith Johnson, who is a test coordinator at Margaret B. Pollard Middle School, said procuring proctors to help with year-end testing was going to be more difficult if schools were closed.
"It is very difficult to get proctors," said Johnson, who also has four children in school. "They're parents and I can understand their frustration for pulling out of proctoring. They're parents who believe their children need to be in school and they're making their statement."
Jordan said he had been in contact with superintendents in neighboring counties as he monitored the number of teachers requesting time off. He said the larger school systems in Wake and Durham counties hit marks that made their decisions come more quickly.
"They told me they hit triple digits fairly quickly and that made their decision easier," Jordan said. "When we began monitoring, we thought we were going to be in the clear."
Chatham County has about 600 teachers. Jordan said there were less than 50 who had requested the time off by Tuesday. That number reached 117, almost 1 in 5 teachers in the county by Wednesday. Jordan said the requests for time off were for various types of leave that may or may not be connected to rally.
The surge came for a number of reasons, according to Jordan.
"I think the more people heard about it, read about it, saw it on the news, they became more interested in it," Jordan said. "I have mixed feelings about closing schools but I totally support our teachers.
Rally organizers want to bring more attention to education issues. Under Republican legislative leadership, organizers say support for public education has waned, including shortages of teacher assistants and counselors, outdated textbooks and technology all while increasing demands on classroom teachers.
"They're interested in more than salary increases," Jordan said. "Some of it is about the repect for the position they hold that they're not getting. It's multi-faceted."
Chatham County has 18 public schools and serves about 8,800 students.
