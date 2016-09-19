One person dies in Durham shooting

One person was found dead in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street early Monday morning, Durham police reported.
Officers found a deceased female with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting report shortly after 2 a.m., according to a police department news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, Ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
