September 19, 2016 4:40 AM

One person dies in Durham shooting

From Staff Reports

DURHAM

One person was found dead in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street early Monday morning, Durham police reported.

Officers found a deceased female with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting report shortly after 2 a.m., according to a police department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, Ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

