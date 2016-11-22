Durham man found fatally shot on railroad trestle

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by railroad tracks near NC 55 and Carpenter Fletcher Road late Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a man lying on a railroad trestle and found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Javan Burt of Durham. He was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound at the scene, according to investigators.
No suspect has been named or charges immediately filed.
Anyone with information should call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
