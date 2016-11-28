Durham County

November 28, 2016 5:14 AM

Durham hotel shooting leaves 1 dead

From Staff Reports

DURHAM

A male was found shot to death Sunday night in a hotel room in the 5000 block of N.C. 55, Durham police reported.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Crossland Economy Studios shortly before 8 p.m., according to a police department news release. They found a deceased male with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at 919-560-4440, Ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

