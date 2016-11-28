Man rescued from Durham sinkhole, but how he got there unknown

Sheriff's deputies were hoping Monday to be able to talk to a hospitalized man so they can ask how and when he wound up in a sinkhole from which he had to be rescued Sunday morning.
The man, whose name was not disclosed, was taken for treatment after county fire and rescue workers got him out of the hole in Redwood Road.
That kept deputies from being able to interview him then, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said Monday.
The part of the road where the hole is has been closed since rains associated with Hurricane Matthew undermined the pavement and it gave way in October.
A fisherman heard him crying for held and notified officials, they said.
State officials closed the section of Redwood Road near an arm of Falls Lake on Oct. 11. The state Department of Transportation’s status list for highway issues shows a projected repair date this week.
Traffic has been detoured around the closed section using Cheek Road, Burton Road and East Geer Street.
