Durham shooting victim found dead in wrecked vehicle

One person was found dead Monday night in a wrecked vehicle in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue, Durham police reported.
Officers found a deceased male with a gunshot wound at the scene when they responded to a call at 10:19 p.m., according to a police department news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
