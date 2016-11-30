Durham County

November 30, 2016 5:02 AM

Shooting leaves one dead at Durham apartment complex

From Staff Reports

DURHAM

A male was found dead of a gunshot wound Willowdaile apartments in the 3800 block of Guess Road on Tuesday night, police reported.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartments shortly before 11:15 p.m., according to a police department news release.

Additional information will be provided at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

