Durham police seek missing shooting victim

Police say they are looking for a woman who was reportedly shot in the leg at a house on the west side of Durham on Monday afternoon and then fled.
Police have arrested James Phillip Nash, who told police that he shot Catrina Morgan during a domestic dispute inside a house in the 1000 block of Iredell Street, just east of Ninth Street shortly after 1 p.m. Police say Morgan, 28, is probably driving a silver Ford sedan with extensive rear-end damage and 30-day tags.
Police describe Morgan as a black woman, standing 5 feet tall and weighing between 103 and 110 pounds. Police ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call 911 or police Investigator Willie Barfield at 919-475-2399.
Nash, 64, faces several criminal charges, said police spokesman Wil Glenn. Police say Morgan has not been charged with a crime.
Comments