Durham police seek missing shooting victim

0:38 Principal dresses up to spread holiday cheer Pause

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

0:22 NC Lottery official on the integrity of the games

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

3:15 Canes' equipment manager steps in to play goalie against Tampa Bay

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?