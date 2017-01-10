Durham County

Durham officials cite weather, cancel employee MLK program

By Ron Gallagher

DURHAM

City and county officials said Tuesday that a Martin Luther King Jr. observance program for city and county workers, scheduled for Wednesday at a downtown church, has been canceled.

In a Twitter message, they said the decision was due to recent weather.

The ice and snow that fell last Friday and Saturday have kept many side streets and rural roads slippery across the region.

The service had been scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 305 E. Main St. in Durham.

