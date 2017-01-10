Durham officials cite weather, cancel employee MLK program

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday Pause

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

0:55 Ice skating through the streets of North Raleigh

1:22 Icy road conditions and sliding cars on New Leesville Road

0:52 Neither rain, sleet nor….tow?

0:28 SUV crashes through garage and into pool

4:01 NC State coach Mark Gottfried talks about how bad his team played

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

0:19 Raleigh celebrates the New Year