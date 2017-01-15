Durham to consider landmark designation for the historic Whitted School

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

2:17 Heels' Berry talks about win over FSU

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville