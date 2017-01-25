Durham County

January 25, 2017 9:54 PM

Police say a man was hit by train Wednesday night near downtown Durham

From staff reports

DURHAM

Durham police are investigating a pedestrian-involved train accident that happened tonight in the 600 block of West Main Street.

The accident was reported at 8:16 p.m.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said a preliminary investigation determined that a Norfolk Southern freight train struck the man as he was attempting to cross the tracks.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No one on the train was injured.

Glenn did not identify the man, saying no further details were immediately available.

Related content

Durham County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Durham Police Department incorporates reality-based simulator into training

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos