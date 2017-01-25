Police say a man was hit by train Wednesday night near downtown Durham

Durham police are investigating a pedestrian-involved train accident that happened tonight in the 600 block of West Main Street.
The accident was reported at 8:16 p.m.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said a preliminary investigation determined that a Norfolk Southern freight train struck the man as he was attempting to cross the tracks.
The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No one on the train was injured.
Glenn did not identify the man, saying no further details were immediately available.
