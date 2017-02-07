Fuel spill closes section of southbound North Duke Street in Durham

Fire and police officials closed southbound North Duke Street north of Interstate 85 on Tuesday morning after slick diesel fuel spilled on the road during an accident.
The road was closed about 6:45 a.m. while crews on the scene waited for the city to bring sand that could be spread on the slippery highway from north of Leon Street toward the interstate. It was reopened about an hour later.
The state Department of Transportation posted a notice saying a northbound lane also was closed.
Firefighters also were trying to prevent the fuel from getting into the city’s storm sewer system.
Firefighters initially closed one southbound lane, then decided it would be safer to divert traffic to Roxboro Street for drivers heading toward downtown.
