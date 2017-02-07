Durham Freeway northbound closed after crash

DURHAM Traffic is at a standstill on the northbound side of the Durham Freeway, near the Ellis Road exit.
Firefighters, police and EMS are at the scene of the crash, near mile marker 8 of NC 147, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m.
The DOT estimates that the road will not be reopened until 10 a.m.
Motorists traveling on Interstate 40 may take exit 278, NC 55, and continue to head north to re-access the Durham Freeway, the DOT said.
