Police find no danger after bomb threat reported at Jewish school in Durham

Police were called to the Lerner Jewish Community Day School on West Cornwallis Road on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was reported.
Police found no danger, they said. The threat came at mid-morning.
The school has students from preschool through fifth grade.
Several national news outlets have reported several dozen bomb threats to Jewish community centers in the U.S. and Canada since the beginning of the year.
President Trump has denounced the threats.
The Levin Jewish Community Center is on the same campus as the day school.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students were scheduled to be away Wednesday to visit the North Carolina Symphony, according to the school’s posted schedule.
