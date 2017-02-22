Durham County

February 22, 2017 12:36 PM

Police find no danger after bomb threat reported at Jewish school in Durham

From staff reports

DURHAM

Police were called to the Lerner Jewish Community Day School on West Cornwallis Road on Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was reported.

Police found no danger, they said. The threat came at mid-morning.

The school has students from preschool through fifth grade.

Several national news outlets have reported several dozen bomb threats to Jewish community centers in the U.S. and Canada since the beginning of the year.

President Trump has denounced the threats.

The Levin Jewish Community Center is on the same campus as the day school.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students were scheduled to be away Wednesday to visit the North Carolina Symphony, according to the school’s posted schedule.

Related content

Durham County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two Durham cops, deputy injured in motorcycle wreck

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos