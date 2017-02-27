Man found dead in burning Durham house

3:23 Longtime lung transplant survivor "So eternally grateful," to donor Pause

1:29 Time lapse video of a house moving through Raleigh

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:08 UNC's Justin Jackson on win over Pitt

2:10 Canes' Victor Rask: "We just gotta bounce back here," he says after loss to Flames

1:19 UNC's Roy Williams: 'Keep 'em in the dark and throw crap on 'em'

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

0:22 NC State's Dennis Smith's massive dunk in victory at Duke

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law