Man found dead in burning Durham house

One man was found dead early Monday after firefighters were called to a burning home in the 1000 block of Calumet Drive, the fire department reported.
The man was found when firefighters searched the burning house after arriving and was out within a minute, Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.
The firefighters got the call at 12:43 a.m., Iannuzzi said. A neighbor had discovered the blaze in the one-story house after noticing flickering light in pictures from a surveillance camera system.
Investigators were working Monday to find out how the fire started.
The cause of the man’s death was not disclosed. No one else was in the house, Iannuzzi said.
