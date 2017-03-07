Durham police seek help finding missing teen girl

A 15-year-old girl missing for about 5 weeks might be in the Greensboro area, according to a new Durham Police Department press release.
Durham Police say Lyiah Faison was reported missing Jan. 30 after last being seen at her home on Cook Road.
Police say she has a tattoo of a star on her right cheek and tattoos on her chest and right shoulder. She has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Officer K. Blevins at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29309 or the main desk at (919) 560-4427.
