Durham County

March 7, 2017 9:07 PM

Durham police seek help finding missing teen girl

From staff reports

DURHAM

A 15-year-old girl missing for about 5 weeks might be in the Greensboro area, according to a new Durham Police Department press release.

Durham Police say Lyiah Faison was reported missing Jan. 30 after last being seen at her home on Cook Road.

Police say she has a tattoo of a star on her right cheek and tattoos on her chest and right shoulder. She has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police Officer K. Blevins at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29309 or the main desk at (919) 560-4427.

Related content

Durham County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos