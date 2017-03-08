Remember when Pokemon Go was a thing? It actually got people walking

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care Pause

4:32 NC State's Smith: 'The fans believed in us and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do'

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship

1:10 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke