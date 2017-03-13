Durham police identify weekend homicide victim as 61-year-old man

A man shot to death Saturday night on Mathison Street in Durham was identified Monday as Fredrick McLucas, 61, who lived in Durham.
A police spokesman said investigators were working on the killing, but no arrests had been made.
Police found McLucas dead when they answered a call about a shooting in the 1400 block of the street.
They were called a little after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police said at the time that a man had been taken into custody near the shooting scene, but he was later released and not charged with any crime, the spokesman said.
Police asked anyone with information to call Investigator Q. Tait at 919-560-4440, ext. 29332, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments