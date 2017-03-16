Durham fires force 11 people to seek new shelter

Eleven people were displaced by fires in two residences Wednesday, and a third fire damaged a house where no one was home, the fire department said.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, fire damaged a duplex at 1210 Alma St., Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said. One side had fire damage, he said, and smoke and water damaged the other side.
The American Red Cross was called to help six adults and a child find other shelter, Iannuzzi said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
A fire about 9:25 p.m. at 5156 Revere Road displaced two adults and two children, Iannuzzi said. Firefighters said fimproperly discarded fireplace ashes started a fire on a back deck.
Shortly before midnight, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a house at 1911 Garland St., Iannuzzi said. Fire damaged one room and the attic of the house, he said, but no one was home.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments