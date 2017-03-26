Her wedding dress was accidentally donated and now it’s been returned

Natalie Gelbert didn’t think she’d ever see her wedding dress again after it was donated to Goodwill by mistake.
But Gelbert turned to Facebook to plead for its return and just a few days and more than 37,000 shares later, her dress was back in its rightful place.
“My husband accidentally gave my wedding dress to Goodwill and it was sold last Saturday,” Gelbert said on Facebook. Her husband Chad was dropping off other items to donate at the 5267 North Roxboro Road location. Her dress was in the car because it was on its way to be cleaned and preserved and got mixed up with the other bags, she said.
“We are actually still paying on it,” Gelbert said of the dress. “I’m so, so, so upset and posting this in hopes whomever bought it might see this. I would really like to buy it back.”
And where there’s a will, there’s a way.
“Goodwill Community Foundation is thrilled to reunite Natalie with her wedding dress,” said Amy Needham, Goodwill spokeswoman. “GCF has extensive inventory and is grateful they could find the dress. It is always GCF’s policy to return any items donated by mistake.”
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments