Durham man involved in March 17 crash has died

A Durham man involved in a crash on East Club Boulevard earlier this month died of his injuries on Sunday, according to Durham police.
Tyrone Holley, 44, had been hospitalized since the accident on the night of March 17. Police say he was driving eastbound in a Nissan 350Z when he lost control and crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming Chrysler Town & Country van near Kiss Drive.
Police say the passenger side of the Nissan hit the front of the van, which was driven by Antonio Eugene Carter, 52, of Stem. Carter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say Holley appeared to be speeding before the accident. They do not expect to file any charges.
