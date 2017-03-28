Durham County

March 28, 2017 9:52 AM

Boy hustled for Durham school bus and ran into car’s path, but got only leg injury

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

An 11-year-old boy who started across a street Tuesday morning to catch his school bus before it had stopped was hit by a car and suffered a leg injury, police said.

Because the bus had not come to a stop, its signals to drivers to stop had not been deployed, police said. The boy ran into the car’s path, they said.

The accident happened about 7:20 a.m. at a bus stop in the 1300 block of New Castle Road, near Stadium Drive, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

The boy’s injury was not life-threatening police said.

The car’s driver stopped, officials said. Michael said the car’s speed did not appear to be a factor, but the accident was still under investigation later in the morning.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Durham County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Protesters arrested at Durham Commissioners meeting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos