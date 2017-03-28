Boy hustled for Durham school bus and ran into car’s path, but got only leg injury

An 11-year-old boy who started across a street Tuesday morning to catch his school bus before it had stopped was hit by a car and suffered a leg injury, police said.
Because the bus had not come to a stop, its signals to drivers to stop had not been deployed, police said. The boy ran into the car’s path, they said.
The accident happened about 7:20 a.m. at a bus stop in the 1300 block of New Castle Road, near Stadium Drive, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The boy’s injury was not life-threatening police said.
The car’s driver stopped, officials said. Michael said the car’s speed did not appear to be a factor, but the accident was still under investigation later in the morning.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments